Week 3: New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New York Giants at home in their third game of the season.

2Q: Gay hits a 52 yard field goal to end the first half.

New York Giants: 10 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28

2Q: Winston to Evans for a third touchdown. The two of them are unstoppable today.

New York Giants: 10 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 25

2Q: Giants RB, Saquon Barkley, leaves the game with an ankle injury. He is questionable to return to the game.

2Q: Winston hits Howard for a 30 yard gain.

SECOND QUARTER: Matt Gay makes a 47 yard field goal.

New York Giants: 10 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15

1Q: Winston hits Evans for another touchdown. The extra point is blocked.

New York Giants: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 12

FIRST QUARTER: Winston hits Evans in the end zone for the first score of the game. Gay misses the extra point.

New York Giants: 0 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6