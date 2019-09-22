Week 3: New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New York Giants at home in their third game of the season.

8 On Your Side, the official Bucs station, is here to keep you updated on the game. You can find important updates in the following article. You can also follow 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley on Twitter for a recap on the game.

2Q: Gay hits a 52 yard field goal to end the first half.

New York Giants: 10 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28

2Q: Winston to Evans for a third touchdown. The two of them are unstoppable today.

New York Giants: 10 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 25

2Q: Giants RB, Saquon Barkley, leaves the game with an ankle injury. He is questionable to return to the game.

2Q: Winston hits Howard for a 30 yard gain.

SECOND QUARTER: Matt Gay makes a 47 yard field goal.

New York Giants: 10 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15

1Q: Winston hits Evans for another touchdown. The extra point is blocked.

New York Giants: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 12

FIRST QUARTER: Winston hits Evans in the end zone for the first score of the game. Gay misses the extra point.

New York Giants: 0 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss