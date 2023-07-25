TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht’s press conference Tuesday morning revealed an exciting year to come with this Buc’s roster.

“We write our own narrative,” Bowles said.

Bucs leaders said competition and positivity are two major components of this year’s training camp.

The players arrived on Tuesday. The first practice will start on Wednesday.

“This is really the first time since I’ve been here, going on year 10, that there is a true quarterback competition,” Licht said. “One thing I’m looking forward to is how hyper-focused we’re going to be on those practices here at the beginning of camp.”

Newcomer Baker Mayfield and third-year Kyle Trask are both in the running for the starting quarterback position to replace Tom Brady.

Another addition fans can expect to see is a different offense under new Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales.

“It’s fun to talk with him because he’s looking for solutions at all times,” Licht said. “This doesn’t work, we’re going to do this, trust me this feels good it’s going to work. We’re going to put these players in these positions.’ He’s a very positive person.”

Buc-kle up Bucs fans. Coach Bowles believes this team full of new faces is going to be one to remember.

“You can find a lot of ways to win. I think we found that way in the past and we found a different way now and we think it’s going to work for us,” Bowles said. “I’m excited to see how it comes together.”

Fans hope that togetherness will lead the Bucs back to the playoffs and hopefully the Super Bowl.

For the first time since 2019, the general public will have the chance to attend a full day of training camp to see these players live and in person, Monday, Aug. 14.

You can find details on how to get tickets here.