‘We would love to have Tom play here’: Bucs GM on future of QB Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the 2020 NFL season finished in the best possible way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the organization is well aware of the daunting task ahead of it.

The front office needs to keep the team together.

“We kept our coaching staff intact other than [Antwaan Randle] El,” said Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ head coach, “and we are happy for him so, the next thing, you know, is to keep the players intact, keep the team intact as much as we possibly can without risking future years so Jason [Licht] and I will work together as hard as we can to keep the core guys.”

Tom Brady is one of them.

The 43-year-old quarterback has one more year remaining on his two-year contract. He has publicly stated he would not be opposed to playing until he is at least 45 years old, so, in the simplest of terms, he seems interested in agreeing to a contract extension.

Will the organization offer it?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht, responded to that exact question on Wednesday afternoon.

“Bruce and I both have a great relationship with Tom and I have a good relationship with his agents,” said Licht. “We thought Tom played incredibly well this year, along with the entire team, and we would love to have Tom play here. I can speak for Bruce, I think, as long as he continues to want to play. So, if that comes to fruition at some point, then, we would be elated.”