TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Every Buccaneer, whether it’s offense or defense, takes full credit for Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The obvious issues are execution in the run game and lack of third-down efficiency.

However, it’s hard to have one without the other.

“We’ve talked about how we need to be better. We all know that. It’s the little things here and there. We had a big run that was called back on a holding call. We’re kind of learning that we’re not going to be a run-first team, but we’re still going to do it,” Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

“Of course, it’s frustrating. Because of how hard we work on it and how much time and effort we put into it. For it not to go – is really frustrating, but it’s just about getting back to the details and the fundamentals and the little things,” Bucs’ offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

A fair question to ask is if the tight ends are doing their job when it comes to blocking open lanes for the running backs, but Canales says they are doing everything they need to do.

“Going heavy is a good option that teams use at times. I think the style of runs that we’re doing, the tight ends are doing what they’re supposed to. They’re getting guys covered up. We’re not expecting them to really be those types of tight ends. I think there are only a couple, a handful in the league; the run schemes are designed for them to cover it up, so the box can really create space,” Bucs’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales said.