‘We gotta grind through it’: Tom Brady frustrated after bad day at Bucs training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Even Tom Brady has bad days.

The all-star quarterback voiced his frustration Friday morning after what he said “wasn’t our best day” at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. The Bucs got back to work last Sunday at training camp and, according to Brady, didn’t have a great practice Friday.

Brady addressed the media after camp on Friday and admitted “I’m a little frustrated from” practice.

“We gotta watch the film and correct it. I think that the important part is… we realize we’re starting at the bottom with everybody else,” Brady said. “We gotta climb our way up. We’re gonna have our challenges, it’s gonna be an entirely different challenge this season than last year.”

The quarterback said he and the rest of the team have to bounce back and put work in to get ready for the upcoming season.

“It’s training camp – it’s a grind. We gotta grind through it,” he said. “We’re gonna have bad days, gonna have good days. We gotta come out tomorrow with more urgency and get the job done.”

And while Tampa Bay is still fresh off their Super Bowl LV win, Brady made clear on Friday that last season is behind them.

“There’s nothing about last year – that’s in the past,” he said. “We have a new experience this year. We’ve gotta be able to create our own future and that’s really about attitude, effort, preparation. Nothing about last year is gonna carry over into this year. Maybe some communication stuff might help but it’s an entirely new challenge.”