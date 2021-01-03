‘We finished this thing for 13′: Bucs players finish final regular-season game strong following Evans’ knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is tended to by staff after injuring his leg during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Consistent.”

“Dependable.”

“Tough.”

“Selfless.”

“He never talks about his own accomplishments.”

“He is a great teammate.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, chose those words to describe his teammate, Mike Evans.

The star wide receiver, who became the first player in NFL history to record more than 1,000 receiving yards every year for his first seven seasons in the league, hurt his knee on the play after he recorded his 1,006 receiving yards this season.

The entire crowd inside Raymond James Stadium fell silent.

The players on the Buccaneers sideline strained their eyes to see if Evans would be able to stand without any assistance.

When Evans attempted to walk off of the field, his knee buckled beneath him.

The team soon shared he would miss the remainder of the game. However, will Evans miss the remainder of this season?

“We do not think there is any serious damage,” said the Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, in the postgame press conference, “but we will know more in the next 24 hours.”

“Tough.”

If Evans can play next weekend, Evans will play next weekend.

If the Buccaneers are forced to play without him, they will continue to play for him.

“We finished this thing for 13,” said the Buccaneers linebacker, Kevin Minter. “We have to fight for 13. For him to get that record and, then, for something like that to happen, we all looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s go! Let’s do this!’”