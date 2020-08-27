‘We are hurt’: Bucs choose to practice amid protests over Jacob Blake shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose to participate in practice on Thursday morning, a handful of other teams around the National Football League felt strongly about staying off of the field.

The Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans did not practice in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

“We are hurt,” Buccaneers veteran running back LeSean McCoy said when he was asked about the reasons for those protests. “We are hurt with everything we are seeing and we are constantly seeing.”

McCoy said his head coach, Bruce Arians, discussed the topic with the team. He encouraged them to take action if that action would result in a change.

“Not practicing, what does that do?” asked McCoy. “We actually want to go out there and be as productive as a unit and as a group of all colors and all teammates. Hopefully, together, we can send a message out whatever that may be.”

