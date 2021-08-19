Watch Titans vs. Buccaneers in Spanish on WTTA Great 38 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TAMPA (TAMPAHOY.COM) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Tennessee Titans Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium and, for the first time, you can watch the game in English and in Spanish.

Fans will be able to catch the action starting at 7:30 p.m. in English on WFLA News Channel 8 and in Spanish on WTTA Great 38.

“As Tampa Bay’s Official Bucs Station, we are excited to broadcast the Buccaneers versus Titans game in Spanish on our sister station WTTA Great 38,” said Mark Higgins Vice-President & General Manager WFLA and WTTA. “This groundbreaking event will be the first time a Bucs pre-season game has been offered in Spanish and we are proud to deliver it.”

The play-by-play announcer in Spanish is Nio Encendio and he will be joined by color commentator Jorge Diaz.

Nio started his career in radio in Tampa at Radio Mundo 680AM and Mega 760AM where he was named the voice in Spanish of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After working in cities from Miami to Los Angeles, Nio is back in Tampa.

Jorge is a former offensive lineman for the Bucs. He joined the team in 1996 and was part of the team that went to the NFC Championship game in 1999. He still lives in Tampa and is a managing partner with Fleming’s Prime Steak House.

Below is the Buccaneers’ full 2021-2022 schedule: