TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Tampa, giving a tiny patient a heartwarming surprise.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers shared a video of the sweet moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Pure and wholesome content from our visit to @AllChildrens ♥️🙏.”

During the team’s visit to the hospitals, linebackers K.J. Britt, Yaya Diaby, and SirVocea Dennis, along with wide receiver Ryan Miller and defensive end Calijah Kancey, performed “Silent Night” as the sweetest Christmas surprise to the little one.

The hospital replied to the Bucs’ post of the serenade, thanking the team for “bringing joy” to the children at the hospital.