TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday was a special day for students at Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy.

Right before the Bucs host the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason finale, star wide receiver Mike Evans made a surprise visit to the school and gave students a moment they “will never forget.”

Evans, who is entering his 10th season with the Buccaneers, surprised the sixth-grade boys at the school to sign copies of his book “The Middle School Rules of Mike Evans.”

“What a shock today for the young men who attend Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy!” Tanya Arja, Chief of Communications of Hillsborough County Public Schools, said.

“The sixth-grade boys at Franklin Boys Prep were so excited to meet their football hero! They each waited for their chance to shake hands with Evans and get him to sign their own copy of his book,” she continued.

On top of surprising students with and spreading smiles, Evans also chatted with each student, shook their hands, and even answered a few questions.

As an extra-special surprise, Arja said Evans arrived at the school early and decided to shoot some hoops with the boys! Talk about having the best school day ever!

“It’s definitely a moment these young men will never forget!,” Arja said.

The Buccaneers preseason finale against the Ravens will kick off at 7 p.m. Fans wanting to see the matchup can watch only on WFLA News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station, or follow along with live updates here.