TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Beer didn’t break any fan’s hearts at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night as country artist Luke Combs brought Buccaneers star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs onstage to shotgun a beer.

If a celebrity is in attendance at a Luke Combs concert, it’s no secret that they’ll most likely be invited to shotgun a beer with the Grammy-nominated artist, and it looks like Wirfs was more than happy to join in on the fun!

Concertgoer Josh McGregor captured the moment the two cracked open their beers as encouraging cheers instantly filled the stadium. McGregor posted the video to Twitter, which has already amassed over 60,000 views.

“Luke Combs & Tristan Wirfs shotgun a beer live at Raymond James #LukeCombsTour,” McGregor captioned the video.

Dawning a creamsicle Buccaneers hat, Combs finished his beer and tossed the can to the side of the stage before going into his next song with Wirfs joining in.

“That’s my Left Tackle! Let’s go #GoBucs,” McGregor said after Wirfs retweeted his video.

Before Wirfs took the stage, he hinted that it was possible he’d be shotgunning with the artist. On July 7, Wirfs shared a video of him lifting and a picture of him holding a Busch Light to Twitter with the caption, “Earn your beers, Enjoy the weekend. See you tomorrow big diesel! @lukecombs.”

Combs took over Raymond James Stadium for two shows this past weekend on his Luke Combs Word Tour in support of his new album, “Gettin’ Old,” which is out now.