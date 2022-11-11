TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a long flight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready for the first NFL game ever to be played in Germany during the regular season.

The Bucs shared video of the team arriving in Munich early Friday morning.

The Bucs will face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3)— which are in first place in the NFC West right now—Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, and 3:30 p.m. local time.

It will be the fourth time the Bucs have played in the NFL’s International Series, which expanded to Germany this year. The games have taken place in England and Mexico since 2007.

The trip comes after the Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak.

With the Atlanta Falcolns loss against the Panthers on Thursday, the Bucs remain in first place in the NFC South.