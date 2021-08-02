VIDEO: Bucs DB Ross Cockrell watches sister advance to Olympic finals with teammates

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) stretches over hurdles during an NFL football practice Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although the lower part of his face was hidden behind a mask, you could see it in his eyes. He possessed a willingness to win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell possessed a willingness to win for his younger sister, Anna Cockrell. She competed in the semifinals of the 400 meter hurdles in Tokyo on Monday morning.

The race, which was displayed on essentially every screen inside the Buccaneers team facility, captured the attention of Ross and his teammates. They watched it together in a team meeting room.

Ross sat fairly still with his eyes glued to the screen. His teammates hollered around him, springing to their feet at certain points in the race. Eventually, Ross leaned forward in his seat inching closer and closer in anticipation of his sister crossing the finish line.

Anna placed second in her heat to earn a spot in the finals. They are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss