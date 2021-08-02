VIDEO: Bucs DB Ross Cockrell watches sister advance to Olympic finals with teammates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) stretches over hurdles during an NFL football practice Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although the lower part of his face was hidden behind a mask, you could see it in his eyes. He possessed a willingness to win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell possessed a willingness to win for his younger sister, Anna Cockrell. She competed in the semifinals of the 400 meter hurdles in Tokyo on Monday morning.

The race, which was displayed on essentially every screen inside the Buccaneers team facility, captured the attention of Ross and his teammates. They watched it together in a team meeting room.

Ross sat fairly still with his eyes glued to the screen. His teammates hollered around him, springing to their feet at certain points in the race. Eventually, Ross leaned forward in his seat inching closer and closer in anticipation of his sister crossing the finish line.

CB Ross Cockrell watching his sister, Anna, advance to the Olympic finals with his teammates & coaches 👏 pic.twitter.com/pReaPhj4pB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 2, 2021

Anna placed second in her heat to earn a spot in the finals. They are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.