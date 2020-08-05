Veterans leading Buccaneers in training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians admitted the team’s rookies were further behind then he’d like, having no rookie mini-camp this spring in this unusual off-season.

Luckily they’ve got returning coaches and seasoned veterans working to their advantage.

“Most of our guys are back,” Arians said. “They know the systems– offense, defense, special teams. They’re hitting the ground running. Tom, Gronk, Shady, they’re all really smart veteran guys. Tom’s already got it and Gronk’s getting it, Shady will get it real fast. It’s just a matter of me being smart enough to not overdo it as far as the hitting. But we still have to tackle. As much as I want to do two fields to find those young guys, with the expanded practice squad we’ll be able to get a good look at them this year anyway.”

Knowing how much veteran players can help a team– especially in a unique year like this, with no mini-camp and no OTAs– Arians was glad to add LeSean McCoy to that list of vets on his roster.

A player of his caliber with 11 years under his belt, brings not only depth to their running backs room but also experience and knowledge.”

“With the additions that we have, they’re veteran-smart players who can help young guys– especially on and off the field,” Arians said. “How to take care of your bodies, how to stay hydrated– all those things. I think those guys we’ve added are just a library of information for all these young guys.”

