USF & Buccaneers to host joint press conference on fans returning to games on Tuesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tampa Sports Authority are holding a press conference tomorrow to discuss to return of fans at Raymond James Stadium.

The press conference will take place on Zoom at 1 p.m. and will be attended by Eric Hart, President/CEO of the Tampa Sports Authority, Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Michael Kelly, Vice President of Athletics at the University of South Florida.

No exact details have been released about the press conference at this time.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a plan to begin reopening their stadium to fans, starting the next home game against the Chargers on Oct. 4.

The Bucs say season ticket holders with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the first crack at a limited number of tickets for next week’s home game, which goes on sale Thursday.

