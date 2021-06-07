US Navy denies Bucs CB Cameron Kinley’s request to delay service for NFL

Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley waits for the snap against Air Force during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cameron Kinley, an undrafted rookie cornerback from the United States Naval Academy, signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May. Less than one month later, the Navy has denied his request to play in the National Football League.

Kinley asked to delay his commission to pursue a professional football career, which other players have successfully done in the past, but he did not receive the necessary approval.

The agency that represents Kinley, Divine Sports & Entertainment, released the following statement.

“Due to unexplained reasons, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker has denied Kinley’s request to delay his commission. The U.S. Navy is also denying Kinley the opportunity to appeal this decision. Denying Cameron a fair process will also deny him the dream of playing in the NFL.”

The co-founder of the agency, Ryan Williams-Jenkins, added a personal message.

“As a Naval Academy graduate, football player, and decorated combat veteran I understand

Cameron’s commitment,” wrote Williams-Jenkins. “I also understand there are ways he can fulfill his commitment while representing the Navy and playing professional sports. I played with three-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Cardona, who still serves our country as a Navy reservist. If there is a directive and precedent allowing other service academy athletes to pursue this opportunity, what makes Cameron different? It is important to note that this could have a long-term impact on his mental health going forward. He wants to fulfill both of his childhood dreams, playing in the NFL and honorably serving his country.”

Kinley is seeking assistance from Sen. Marsha Blackburn. He wrote her a letter on June 2 explaining the situation.

“I do not know why my request was denied,” wrote Kinley, “as I have received no written explanation for this decision.”

You can read the letter in its entirety here:

Kinley is not allowed to attend the Buccaneers mandatory mini-camp, which starts on Tuesday at the team facility.

He shared a message on Twitter on Monday afternoon stating, in part, “I am very aware of the commitment that I made to service when I first arrived at the United States Naval Academy. I look forward to my career as a naval officer in the information warfare community. However, I am deserving of the opportunity to live out another one of my life-long dreams before fulfilling my service requirement.”

My personal statement regarding the Navy's denial of my request to delay my service: pic.twitter.com/AsNLEPdF1Z — Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) June 7, 2021

“I have hopes that this situation will soon be overturned,” wrote Kinley, “and that I can get back to competing on the field and representing the U.S. Navy.”