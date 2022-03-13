‘Unfinished business’: Tom Brady says he’s coming back for 23rd season in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is coming back for his 23rd season in Tampa, according to a post on his Twitter page.

In the tweet, Brady wrote, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Earlier this month, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht met with the media and News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas. The biggest offseason question for the Bucs revolved around quarterback Tom Brady, or a lack of Brady after his sudden retirement one week after the Bucs divisional playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It really was a shock to me because I had myself convinced, he was coming back,” Arians said. “Every conversation I had, he felt physically great, he was playing great and having a lot of fun.”

Brady did not specifically mention when his return to the pros would be, but said he would play his 23rd season “in Tampa.”

The announcement was met with excitement from former teammates like Bucs Wide Reciever Mike Evans, who tweeted, “LFG,” an acronym for “Let’s [expletive] Go.”

Wide Reciever Chris Godwin tweeted a picture of a smiling face with sunglasses in response to Brady’s tweet.

In February, Brady said it was ‘best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

In a statement at the time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Brady, “An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.”

Brady has been considered by many to be the most successful quarterback in NFL history. Throughout his unprecedented 22-year career in the NFL, Brady won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records.