TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The spotlight is on the Bucs. On Monday night, Tampa Bay will go head-to-head against the former Super Bowl runner-ups, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a battle of the undefeated teams.

At 7:15 p.m., the NFC rivals, who both happen to be 2-0, will captivate a national audience, waiting to see if the Bucs will continue to defy the odds. Will the Bucs offense keep a clean slate with no turnovers? Or will the Eagles’ defense be able to add more pressure to Mayfield’s game?

Tampa Bay leads the all-time series 11-10, including a 3-2 edge in the postseason. In the most recent matchup, then-quarterback Tom Brady led the Bucs to a 31-15 win in an NFC wild-card game at home in January 2022. Three months earlier, Tampa Bay won a prime-time, regular-season matchup 28-22 in Philadelphia.

The Gold Standard

Former Buccaneers running back Rondé Barber will be honored during the Bucs Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The ceremony comes just after Barber was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Eagles fans probably best remember Hall of Famer Ronde Barber for clinching Tampa Bay’s win over Philadelphia in the 2002 NFC championship game with a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, sending the Bucs to the Super Bowl for the first time.

Buccaneers inactives:

LB SirVocea Dennis

CB Carlton Davis III

DT Deadrin Senat

OLB Markees Watts

OL Brandon WAlton

TE Payne Durham

DL Calijah Kancey

Eagles inactives:

WR Quez Watkins

QB Tanner McKee

CB Mario Goodrich

RB Boston Scott

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

First Quarter

15:00: Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report