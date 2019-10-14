Turnovers cause trouble for Buccaneers in London

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You can easily blame the outcome of the game on the uneven distribution of the turnovers.

The Carolina Panthers had one turnover, a fumble.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had seven turnovers, five interceptions and two fumbles. Jameis Winston played a part in six of them.

“I am going to state the obvious,” said the Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, following the loss in London. “You are not going to beat anybody with seven turnovers. I loved the effort. Our guys worked hard. They played hard. We did not play well enough obviously to win the game giving them the ball that many times.”

The team will have a bye week before they face their next opponent, the Tennessee Titans, on the road on Oct. 27.

