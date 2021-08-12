Tropical Depression Fred could impact Buccaneers’ 1st preseason game on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their first preseason game on Saturday, the elements are preparing to put a damper on it.

Fred, which is currently a tropical depression, could bring rain to the area on Saturday evening. The game between the Buccaneers and the Bengals is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers’ head coach, Bruce Arians, stated he heard rumblings the time of the game could change but he had not been notified of any changes when 8 On Your Side talked to him Thursday morning.

“If anything,” he said, “it would just be moved up but no word as of right now.”

He confirmed, regardless of an earlier kickoff time, the game would still be played on Saturday.

Arians shared he is not altering his football plans as a result of the rain but he will be interested in the field conditions.

“That would be the only thing I would go out and check,” he said. “Hopefully, while they are playing, it is still alright.”

Tom Brady, who is expected to be the starting quarterback on Saturday, said he will be equipped to handle any scenario.

“B.A. is going to make the call on whatever he wants us to do,” said Brady. “I am always ready to go. I love playing football. I love competing. If he said, ‘You are going to play the whole game,’ I will be ready to play the whole game. That is how I feel about what I need to do for my job.”

He will probably only be on the field for a handful of snaps but, if the weather is uncooperative, he could be on the field experiencing something he has never experienced in his 21 years in the league.

“I have yet to experience that during a game where you could have a delay or something like that,” said Brady, “so, in the end, whatever the weather is, both teams are going to play in it.”