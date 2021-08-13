Trask among rookies getting first chance to shine in Bucs preseason opener

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers’ rookies will get their first taste of an NFL game Saturday when Tampa Bay hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener.

“Ready for the ballgame,” said Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. “I like where we’re at. Injury-wise we’re in good shape. So, excited to see them play and see where we’re at as far as that goes when the lights go on, especially the young guys. We’re going to get a lot of reps and we’ll see how it goes.”

While Arians said earlier in the week that everyone will play, it’ll mainly be the players further down the depth chart getting the majority of those game reps. Rookie quarterback Kyle Trask is among those first-year guys who’s ready to put his work on display in an actual game against another team.

“It means a lot,” Trask said. “Growing up, watching NFL football, having the chance to play in any kind of game, I’m super excited. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play and do the best I can.”

As for coach expectations, Arians shared what he hopes to see from Trask.

“Basically get in and out of the huddle,” Arians said. “He processes information extremely well, so just get them in and out of the huddle, get them lined up and let’s roll. Avoid pre-snap penalties and all the stuff that you don’t want to see. We haven’t seen it out here so we shouldn’t see it in the ballgame.”

The former Florida Gator knows he has some time to develop and also learn from one of the best in Tom Brady, who shared praise for Trask.

“Kyle’s doing a great job,” Brady said. “From the day that he got here, he’s a very hard worker. Clyde (Christensen) works extremely hard with him to get him ready to go. Kyle’s out here early, stays late, works with the younger guys. All the things that you’re really looking for in a young player.”

On the flip-side, Trask admires the veteran quarterback he gets to share a locker room with.

“Obviously Tom is one of the greats for a reason,” Trask said. “You can definitely tell in his preparation, really honed in on every detail of the game, really loves the game. It’s definitely just nuggets you can take away to try to implement into your lifestyle on and off the field.”

Saturday’s preseason game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it locally on WFLA.