Tom Brady’s last touchdown pass headed to auction

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady’s final touchdown pass of his NFL career is going up for auction this Sunday.

Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions will be hosting the auction from Feb. 13 which runs through March 12.

The ball was thrown into the crowd by wide receiver Mike Evans at Raymond James Stadium in the Buccaneers game against the Los Angeles Rams.

This isn’t the first time Evans tossed a historic Tom Brady football into the crowd. Evans also threw Brady’s 600th touchdown pass in October.

Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy gave the ball back in exchange for a Bitcoin from Brady, as well as two, signed Brady jerseys, a Brady helmet, a signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats, two season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and the 2022 season along with another game ball and a gift certificate for merchandise in the team store.

According to Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands, which recently sold Brady’s first-ever TD pass football, estimates Brady’s last-ever TD pass ball would sell for at least $1 million.

Brady is the only player ever to throw 700 touchdown passes and has the most championships in NFL history with seven.