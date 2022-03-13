Tom Brady’s final touchdown ball sells for over half a million dollars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ball used in the last career touchdown pass by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady sold for over $500,000, according to the auction site Lelands.

“If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece,” the listing’s description read.

The now historic touchdown ball sold for an impressive $518,628 — nearly $90,000 more than Brady’s first career touchdown ball which sold at auction less than one year prior.

Brady’s final career touchdown pass took place during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23.

The 55-yard touchdown pass was caught by wide receiver Mike Evans, which brought the Rams’ lead to 27-20 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“As is his habit when he scores, Evans tossed the ball into the stands, where it was caught by our consignor,” Lelands added.

At the time, Brady had not formally announced his retirement, which came just nine days after on Feb. 1, 2022. Lelands said, “No one could have realized the ball’s historical significance at the time.”

The Rams ultimately defeated the Bucs 30-27 with help of a last-minute field goal.

“Ironically, Brady’s first touchdown ball, like his last, was also tossed into the stands by the receiver who caught it,” the listing added.

Lelands did not disclose who placed the winning bid.