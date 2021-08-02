Tom Brady turning 44: Bruce Arians says Bucs will ‘throw him a bone and give him a day off’ on birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What do you do to celebrate the birthday of the man who has, essentially, everything when it comes to his career?

Tom Brady, who will turn 44 on Tuesday, is nicknamed the “GOAT” for a reason. He is entering his 22nd NFL season. He has his health after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn MCL earlier this year. He has won seven Super Bowls and he is embarking on another championship with a team that is poised for perfection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shared how he plans to wish Brady a “Happy Birthday.”

“We will throw him a bone and give him a day off,” Arians said on Monday morning.

He is probably serious. Arians frequently allows his veteran players to swap a practice day for a “maintenance day” to ensure they are taking care of their bodies, specifically any bothersome ailments.

“It is amazing the fire that burns in him that makes him do this,” said Arians when he was asked about the age of his quarterback. “There is nobody out there competing any harder than him so it is awesome.”