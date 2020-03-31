Tom Brady to wear No.12 for Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it official and have announced Tom Brady will be wearing his No.12 in Tampa Bay.
The number was worn most recently by wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin has worn No. 12 throughout his NFL career and his college years at Penn State, but said that would defer the number to Brady if he wants it.
“I mean, at the end of the day, it’s like, if Tom wants it, you know, I kinda gotta defer to that, you know? He’s the GOAT… he’s so accomplished… I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself, you have to lean into that respect,” Godwin said.
Godwin told Buccaneers Team Reporter Casey Phillips that there was no transaction between the two as part of the switch; he simply leaned into his respect for the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.
Godwin will now wear No.14.