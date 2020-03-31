Tom Brady to wear No.12 for Buccaneers

Tom Brady

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown by running back Dion Lewis during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. Brady’s .774 regular season winning percentage ranks first in the Super Bowl era among quarterbacks with at least 50 starts. With 249 victories overall, including playoffs, he’s won almost as many games in two decades as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won (273) in the franchise’s 44-season history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it official and have announced Tom Brady will be wearing his No.12 in Tampa Bay.

The number was worn most recently by wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin has worn No. 12 throughout his NFL career and his college years at Penn State, but said that would defer the number to Brady if he wants it.

“I mean, at the end of the day, it’s like, if Tom wants it, you know, I kinda gotta defer to that, you know? He’s the GOAT… he’s so accomplished… I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself, you have to lean into that respect,” Godwin said.

Godwin told Buccaneers Team Reporter Casey Phillips that there was no transaction between the two as part of the switch; he simply leaned into his respect for the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

Godwin will now wear No.14.

