TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady is facing his first Christmas without his children.

In a recent episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about spending his first Christmas without the kids after divorcing their mother, Gisele Bündchen.

Instead of spending time with the family, Brady said he will be at a hotel near the State Farm Stadium as the Bucs get ready to face the Cardinals on Christmas Day as part of Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s Brady’s first Christmas game in his 23 seasons in the NFL.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady told Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”

“So you just asked a question about, ‘What have you learned from this football season?’ I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas. Even in a hotel,” he added.

“I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after.”

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The two share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with actress and model Bridget Moynahan.

Over the weekend, Bündchen shared photos of her children enjoying a vacation in her home country of Brazil.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️,” the model captioned the series of snaps.