Tom Brady throws 600th career touchdown pass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Tom Brady has become the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes in the regular season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reached the milestone with a 9-yard toss to Mike Evans that gave the defending Super Bowl champions a 21-0 lead over Chicago in the final seconds of the first quarter.
It was the second touchdown of the day for the seven-time champ Brady. The first was a 4-yarder to Chris Godwin.
Brady wasn’t having to take the Buccaneers far for points. Jaelon Darden returned a punt 43 yards to set up a short drive to Leonard Fournette’s 2-yard scoring run. Brady’s TD passes capped drives of 40 and 35 yards.
According to NBC Sports, only three other quarterbacks have surpassed 500 touchdowns: Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), and Brett Favre (508).