Tom Brady throws 600th career touchdown pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Tom Brady has become the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes in the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reached the milestone with a 9-yard toss to Mike Evans that gave the defending Super Bowl champions a 21-0 lead over Chicago in the final seconds of the first quarter.

It was the second touchdown of the day for the seven-time champ Brady. The first was a 4-yarder to Chris Godwin.

Brady wasn’t having to take the Buccaneers far for points. Jaelon Darden returned a punt 43 yards to set up a short drive to Leonard Fournette’s 2-yard scoring run. Brady’s TD passes capped drives of 40 and 35 yards.

According to NBC Sports, only three other quarterbacks have surpassed 500 touchdowns: Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), and Brett Favre (508).