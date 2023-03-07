TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While eyes were on future league prospects during the NFL Combine, some people seemed to believe that fans should keep an eye on Miami as rumors flew that Brady “might not be done after all.”

On Monday, Dov Kleiman, who covers NFL news and transactions tweeted that former quarterback Tom Brady could make a return to the NFL despite announcing he was retiring “for good” on Feb. 1.

Kleiman quoted Rich Eisen, who said he spoke with people at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that sparked rumors the seven-time Super Bowl Champion could return.

“Tom Brady might not be “done after all” with his playing in the NFL, according to @RichEisenShow who talked to people in Indy. “Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami,” Kleiman tweeted.

But all rumors of Brady’s resurgence were laid to rest the following day when the retired QB joked on Twitter that he didn’t have time to lace up the cleats for one more season after he adopted a kitten with his 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady joked on the social media outlet.

While Brady confirmed his playing time is officially over, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will still be present in the NFL as he’s set to start his gig as Fox Sports lead analyst in 2024.