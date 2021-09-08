Tom Brady shares his personal goals ahead of Bucs season opener

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady is an accomplished veteran in the National Football League. However, he still sets personal goals for himself before the start of every season.

He shared those goals after practice on Tuesday.

“I just want to play at a really high level for our team,” said Brady. “I think they are counting on me to play really well, to play the type of football I am capable of. So I think, just for me, it is going to be about trying to be the great leader and the great player that I can be on a consistent basis, day in day out, week in week out, month in month out, and that is what I am trying to be every year. I am trying to go out there and be the best I can be.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday in the first game of the regular season.