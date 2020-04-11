Tom Brady seeks trademarks for ‘Tompa Bay’ & ‘Tampa Brady’

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Once there was “Bradgelina” then “Kimye and now “Tompa Bay”?

That’s right Tom Brady wants to make sure any creative naming combinations fans can think up belong to him first.

The 42-year-old left the New England Patriots for sunny Tampa after 20 seasons when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Agents for the NFL quarterback are looking to trademark “Tompa bay”, Tampa Brady” and “TB X TB”.

According to ESPN, the trademark requests have already been filed with the u-s patent and trademark office.

The moniker mash-ups could be used on apparel and merchandise.

But as ESPN reports some fans beat Brady to the punch by coming up with the clever branding and submitting applications to trademark the names before the QB.