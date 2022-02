Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady reiterated on his “Let’s Go” podcast that he’s still unsure of his retirement.

“I’m still going through the process. When the time is right I’ll be ready.”

In response to a question on if he was surprised on his reported retirement.

“Everyone I know, we are in such an era of…being in front of the news,” Brady said.

Brady acknowledged that his decision will impact the lives of players and the Buccaneers.

#Bucs Tom Brady asked if this will motivate him to return. "I'm mostly motivated from inside, wanting to be the best for my teammates…for me it's about being the best I can be." — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) February 1, 2022

