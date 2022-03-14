Tom Brady returns to Tampa: Who do Bucs play in 2022?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday night giving fans another year to see the GOAT play in person.

While the NFL has not yet released the full 2022 schedule for teams yet, we do know who the Buccaneers will play in the upcoming season. The opponents include seven teams that made the playoffs in 2021 – including both Super Bowl teams.

Tampa Bay will have the following teams on their home schedule for the 2022 season: Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers will travel to play the following away schedule for the 2022 season: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons.

As of March 15, we don’t know when the NFL will actually release the 2022 schedule for the Buccaneers and 31 other teams. In the past, the NFL has waited to release the season’s schedule in May following the annual NFL draft.

One thing is for certain: Brady will get a chance to play until past his 45th birthday — something he has previously said was a personal benchmark.