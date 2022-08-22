TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Monday following an absence.

Brady was away from the team for a planned absence before the Buccaneers faced the Titans in Tennessee for the team’s second preseason game. Head Coach Todd Bowles previously said he was not worried about it affecting his ability to play at a high level this season.

Brady was spotted on the field practicing this morning.

According to Bowles, the quarterback kept in touch with the coaching staff while he was gone.

Brady and the Bucs will play the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the game on News Channel 8, your Official Bucs Station.