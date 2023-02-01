TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

After the Buccaneers’ season ended during the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, fans wondered if this would be it for the GOAT.

On Wednesday morning, everyone’s questions were answered when Brady shared a brief video to his social media accounts announcing he was done “for good.”

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the points right away,” Brady said as the message began. “I’m retiring. For good.”

Brady’s retirement comes exactly one year after his initial retirement following the 2021 season. However, his retirement didn’t last long because he wound up coming back for one more year with the Buccaneers. Now, the 45-year-old is officially hanging up his cleats after breaking multiple passing records over his 23-year career.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in the video. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The 45-year-old goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in 2020 and back-to-back NFC South championships.

The long-awaited news of Brady’s retirement came after he gave what seemed like a farewell to the media following the 31-14 loss to the Cowboys.

Brady closed his post-game conference with a genuine thank you to the reporters that cover him and the games.

“I just want to say thank you, guys, for everything this year. I really appreciate all of your effort and I know it’s hard for you guys, too,” Brady said. “It’s hard for us players to make it through and you guys have a tough job.”

“I appreciate all you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and [is] a big fan of the sport, we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. Hopefully… I love this organization, it’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me – all you regulars – and just very grateful for the respect and hope I gave the same thing back to you guys, so thank you very much. Appreciate it,” Brady said before walking out of the room as a Buccaneer for the last time.

Is this Brady’s last time walking out of Raymond James?



Here’s what he said after the loss to the Cowboys: https://t.co/Yg553otqU0 pic.twitter.com/rabTSJJ3Ma — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 17, 2023

Brady finished his career as NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He is also the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Throughout 23 seasons, he’s won three NFL MVP awards, was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times and has been a first-team All-Pro three times.

Last year, it was announced that he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.