TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The question every Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan is wondering has finally been answered: Will Tom Brady come out of retirement to take over for Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets?

The question was posed directly to the G.O.A.T. himself during the Sep. 18 episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” hosted by Jim Gray and fellow NFL future Hall Of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

“So Tom, we know you’re on a lot of jets for Delta in your leadership role,” Gray told Brady, referring to his recent venture with Delta Airlines. “The question everybody has been wondering is, have the Jets called and are you considering the Jets?”

“Next question,” Brady replied flatly.

“Asked and answered?” Jim Gray responded.

“You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays, and I love what we got going,” Brady added before changing the subject.

Rodgers was sidelined for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team, the New York Jets.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he “would be shocked” if Rodgers ended his playing career with the injury. Zach Wilson is replacing Rodgers as the starting quarterback