Tom Brady praises rookie RB, Ke’Shawn ‘Sneak’ Vaughn following game-winning touchdown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “He was just like, ‘I love you, Sneak!'”

It is the ultimate compliment from the ultimate teammate.

When rookie running back, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who prefers to be called “Sneak,” caught his first touchdown pass in the National Football League on Sunday, he felt the love from his quarterback, Tom Brady.

“It was a great feeling, like, Tom Brady was the guy I watched growing up,” said Vaughn. “He is 43 and I am 23 so he has 20 years on me so I was able to watch him growing up and it is Tom Brady. He has six rings, he has been to the highest level multiple times, and, then, having him throw me my first touchdown, it does not get any better than that.”

The score arrived in the fourth quarter with the Buccaneers trailing the Chargers by three points.

“That certain route, they like it run at full speed, so getting down, making sure I can stretch out the defense,” explained Vaughn, “then, expecting the ball at all times, I knew I had to get in the end zone. It wasn’t an option going out on the one. It was, ‘Get the touchdown.’”

He got the touchdown and he got the lead for his team.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chargers snagging their third straight win on Sunday and will face the Chicago Bears on the road on Thursday.