Tom Brady plays one series in Bucs first preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He started the game but only appeared in the first offensive series of the game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, completed one of two passes for nine yards in that series. He put the ball in the hands of his running back, Leonard Fournette, on the opening play. He hit Giovani Bernard and then, on the next play, he could not connect with Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Brady actually finished the series on the ground. The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense broke through the offensive line and sacked him.

Although it is likely Brady would only have seen the field for one series, 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley said she is tempted to think that that sack prevented him from getting any additional playing time.