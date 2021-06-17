Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes featured as ‘Madden 22’ cover athletes

TAMPA (WFLA) – The two quarterbacks who faced of at Super Bowl LV in Tampa were announced as the faces of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22 as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were announced as the franchise’s latest cover athletes on Thursday.

Brady and Mahomes squared off on the gridiron in February, a 31–9 Buccaneers win in Super Bowl LV. Nowadays, though, there doesn’t seem to be many hard feelings from Mahomes as he now shares the Madden stage with his Super Bowl rival.

In April, WFLA’s Dan Lucas was able to obtain photos and video of the two appearing to be at a video shoot at Carrollwood Day School which was rumored to be part of the Madden video game cover.

In April, WFLA's Dan Lucas was able to obtain photos and video of the two appearing to be at a video shoot at Carrollwood Day School which was rumored to be part of the Madden video game cover.

A spokesperson for Carrollwood Day School would neither confirm nor deny speculation the two former MVP’s were shooting a commercial for EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise.

The students at Carrollwood Day School were excited today for their special guests.

This is the second appearance on the cover for both Brady and Mahomes. Brady was featured on Madden NFL 18 and Mahomes was the cover star on Madden NFL 20.

This will also mark the first time a Buccaneers player has appeared on the cover of Madden.

This is the first time two players have shared the cover since Madden NFL 09, which featured Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald.

Madden NFL 22 is available for preorder now and sales begin Aug. 20, 2021.