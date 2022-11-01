TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, saying in part that he’s focused on family and football amidst “a very amicable situation.”

The star quarterback spoke on the subject Monday during his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think there is a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said on the podcast a few days after he and Bundchen finalized their divorce.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: Taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” Brady said. “That’s what professionals do.”

Brady made the divorce announcement through his Instagram story on Friday, saying he and Bündchen made the decision after “much consideration.” According to CNN, the couple worked out their divorce terms and would file for joint custody of their children.

When asked if it would be a challenge compartmentalizing between family and football, Brady responded, “I think that’s what being a professional is.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” Brady said. “So I think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete, in general, is you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors even though we’re in TV. That is our real self out there.”

He added, “Everyone is going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we can do.”

In the podcast, Brady said his main focus is on being a great father to his children and always trying to do things the right way.