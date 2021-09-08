Tom Brady on Super Bowl boat parade Lombardi toss: ‘I wouldn’t be laughing now had it sunk’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As a seven-time Super Bowl champion who is widely regarded as one of the best NFL players of all time, Tom Brady is used to making impressive passes on the football field.

But a throw Brady made on Feb. 10, 2021 went viral for a completely different reason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was floating down the Hillsborough River on a boat that day, celebrating his team’s Super Bowl LV victory, when he decided to toss the Lombardi Trophy about 10 yards across open water to another boat.

Brady later shared a video of the viral moment on his Instagram story where you can hear his daughter Vivian yell, “Dad, no!” right before the throw.

WFLA’s Stacie Schaible asked the quarterback about his daughter’s reaction in a recent one-on-one interview ahead of the upcoming Buccaneers season.

“She’s smart, that was good of her,” Brady said, laughing. “My daughter was the voice of reason.”

Thankfully, the Lombardi landed safely in the hands of Bucs tight end Cameron Brate – something Brady is grateful for, looking back.

“I think mid-air that trophy was turning – that could’ve been really bad the way that it ended. But I’m glad that he caught it and we can all laugh about it now,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t be laughing about it now had it sunk to the bottom of the bay.”

The Lombardi, luckily, did not go for a swim that day, and Brady says he and the Buccaneers had an incredible time celebrating on the water.

“I had never been in anything like that before,” Brady said. “Just the amount of boats that were out there was crazy, with the jet-skis. We were definitely having a lot of fun.”

You can see more of Stacie Schaible’s one-on-one interview with Tom Brady in the coming days as we count down to Thursday’s NFL Kickoff featuring the Buccaneers vs. the Cowboys. News Channel 8, your official Bucs station, will bring you live coverage for the home opener from 4 to 7 p.m.