Tom Brady named to NFL record 15th Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady earned another record on Monday afternoon receiving the most Pro Bowl invitations of all time.

On Monday, two days before the entire AFC and NFC rosters will be revealed, the NFL revealed the names of five players who have been voted into the 2022 Pro Bowl. One of those five was Brady, who is now the first 15-time Pro Bowler in league history.

Brady entered the NFL’s 15th weekend with the league lead in most major passing categories, including yards, completions and touchdown passes. He has guided the Buccaneers to a 10-4 record and first place in the NFC South, with just one more win needed to secure the division title.

Brady also becomes the fifth Buccaneers quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl honor joining Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson, Jeff Garcia, and Jameis Winson.

The rest of the Pro Bowl rosters, which could include additional Buccaneers, will be announced on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.