Tom Brady named Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Sportsman of the Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been chosen as the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

Sportsman of the Year is an annual award given to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance.

Brady is the recipient of the 68th annual SOTY. He had previously won the award back in 2005 following his third Super Bowl victory with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady, SI's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year 🏆



🐐: https://t.co/NDPN7FmwDY pic.twitter.com/tWS97IC1lP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 8, 2021

“The quarterback earns this honor for the second time, 16 years after the first, for a year defined by victory in Super Bowl LV and—in the midst of an MVP-caliber encore—victory over time itself.”

The Sportsman of the Year issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 16.