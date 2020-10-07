Tom Brady named NFC offensive player of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The NFL announced Wednesday that Tom Brady was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4, according to the Buccaneers.
The 43-year-old quarterback has now won 31 Player of the Week awards, extending his record for the most-such awards in NFL history.
Brady completed 30 of 46 passes against the Los Angeles Chargers for 369 yards and five touchdowns.
Sunday’s win marked the 222nd of Brady’s NFL career.
Brady and the Buccaneers are set to face the Chicago Bears Thursday at 8:20 p.m.
