Tom Brady most popular G.O.A.T. in the United States

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady is considered the G.O.A.T. in the NFL and will with Super Bowl victories it’s hard to argue that fact.

Although Brady has only played for the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots his G.O.A.T.ness carries over to several other states, according to BetOnline.

The company created a G.O.A.T. map of the United States by gathering geotagged Twitter data during the last week.

The GOAT Map



🐐 Tom Brady (20 States)

🐐 Michael Jordan (11 States)

🐐 LeBron James (11 States) pic.twitter.com/TLPdSzJBk3 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) February 11, 2021

Here are the 20 states that backed Brady’s claim as the G.O.A.T.: Florida, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Alaska.

The only New England state absent from that tally. They opted to go with Serena Williams and her 23 grand slam titles.

Finishing in second place were Lebron James and Michael Jordan both of which tied for 11 states.