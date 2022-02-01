Tom Brady may have to pay king’s ransom to get back final career TD pass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady has many achievements including over 700 touchdown passes between the regular season and playoff games.

However, if Brady wants to get back his last touchdown pass he’ll have to retrieve the football from a fan if he wishes to put it in his personal trophy case.

When wide receiver Mike Evans caught the football for a touchdown, he threw it into the crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

This isn’t the first time Evans tossed a historic Tom Brady football this season. When Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass in October, Evans tossed it into the crowd

Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy gave the ball back in exchange for a Bitcoin from Brady, as well as two, signed Brady jerseys, a Brady helmet, a signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats, two season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and the 2022 season along with another game ball and a gift certificate for merchandise in the team store.

According to Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands, which recently sold Brady’s first-ever TD pass football, estimates Brady’s last-ever TD pass ball would sell for at least $1 million.

Brady is the only player ever to throw 700 touchdown passes and has the most championships in NFL history with seven.