TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Victory at last! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought hard down to the very last seconds and snapped two 3-game losing streaks.

Up until Sunday night, star quarterback Tom Brady was 0-3 against the Los Angeles Rams since coming to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were also looking to end a losing streak after falling to the Steelers, Panthers and Ravens within the past three weeks.

Sunday night’s game was far from dramatic as the ’21 and ’22 Super Bowl Champs faced off in a match that seemed to be do-or-die for both teams.

Heading into the game, the Rams now 3-5 hoped to pull off a win in order to move up in their division, but now it looks like their chances of moving up in the NFC West will be a little harder to do.

As for the Buccaneers, winning this game was a must. After the Falcons fell to the Chargers, this meant the Bucs would reclaim the number one spot in the NFC South if they pulled off a win – and they did.

Of course the game started out much how most the Buccaneers games have started: Penalties, dropped balls and frustration.

After trailing by just one point at halftime, it was clear the Bucs would still stand a chance against the Rams. Although Los Angeles did score a touchdown, Tampa Bay managed to hold their ground by keeping the scores close with Ryan Succop nailing three field goals.

But in true Tom Brady fashion, the play of the game came during the final seconds after moving 53 yards down field within almost a minute and passing to Cade Otton for a short 1-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Not only did Brady come out the hero of the game, but he also made NFL history. With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Brady had a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette, making Brady the first player in NFL history with 100,000 career passing yards (regular and postseason).

As much as this is a huge accomplishment, Brady said the milestone didn’t matter – the win did.

“That was awesome… that was f***ing awesome,” said Brady during the post-game press conference. “We needed [the win]. We needed it, we got it, we fought to the end.”

“It’s all about the win, it’s all about the win. Never cared about that, it’s all about the win,” Brady added.

With the Buccaneers missing key players to their defense, players like Vita Vea (2), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Genard Avery stepped up as they sacked Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford five times.

Punter Jake Camarda was also a huge asset to the Buccaneers.

According to the Buccaneers’ senior writer/editor Scott Smith, Camarda, who already had the fourth-longest punt in franchise history earlier on Sunday night, tied the longest punt ever at 74-yards.

The record is tied with Sean Landeta who set the 74-yard punt record against the New York Jets on Dec. 14, 1997.

Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said Camarda was huge for the team.

“Camarda was huge. We gave him the game ball. He was huge today, without him punting that ball and changing the field position, we’d probably be in some tough situations,” said Bowles. He also added the Cade Otton was huge.

“Cade was huge, he’s been huge the last couple of weeks. Blocking, making quality catches, making timely catches in the game, not being too big for him. I think he had one of those catches in the preseason as well. He’s developing into a pro early in his career,” Bowles spoke of the 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

Otton had the first and only touchdown of the game on Sunday.

BUCS TOUCHDOWN!!!! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️



Cade Otton scores the first and only touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams!!! pic.twitter.com/CDp4WpvsRY — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 7, 2022

After this win, hopefully the Buccaneers gained confidence and momentum to head into the rest of the season. Brady said he’s already looking ahead to the next win and making sure their record improves to 5-5.

“Hopefully we can get a win and get to 5-5, and you know, the whole season is ahead of us,” said Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) will face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 13. This matchup will mark the first ever NFL regular season game to be played in Germany.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena.