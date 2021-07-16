Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl win with torn MCL, reports say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady continues to add to his legacy with jaw-dropping story after jaw-dropping story.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback carried his team to a Super Bowl win this year with a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He allegedly suffered the injury in his final season with the New England Patriots.

Brady had surgery to repair it in February and, on Tuesday, posted a video to Twitter of him throwing the football without the traditional knee brace.

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021

If he could pass for 4,633 yards, the fifth most passing yards in his 21 year career, and 40 touchdowns, the second most scores in his career, in the regular season with a torn MCL, what will he do when he is healthy?

If he could surpass 1,000 passing yards in the postseason for the third time in his career as well as record double digit touchdowns in the postseason for the second time in his career with that injury, what will he do when he is healthy?

If Brady could present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to a crowd of cheering Buccaneers fans inside Raymond James Stadium while having to handle that situation for the entire season, I wonder what he will be able to do when he is fully healthy.