TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has spoken about Hurricane Ian with Tampa Bay in the way of the storm.

Brady spoke on his “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast recently to discuss the storm.

“This is a little different for me. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this,” Brady said.

The Buccaneers will be practicing in Miami ahead of the storm. No changes have been made to the plans for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium at 8:20 p.m.

“It’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep,” Brady said, mentioning his preparations at his home on the bay.

You can listen to the full podcast online.