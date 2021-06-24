Tom Brady jokes that ‘he’ll retire tomorrow’ if he can co-star in ‘Hamilton’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady previously stated he will continue to play in the National Football League until he cannot give the game his best effort. However, on Thursday, he shared a slight modification to that plan.
“If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow,” said Brady in a post on Twitter on Thursday.
He added a video to that post too.
Brady and James Corden, who hosts “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS, enjoyed a day on the golf course with Corden breaking out into song, singing the opening number, Alexander Hamilton
They are totally into it even with a few flubbed lyrics. But Brady may want to stick to football.