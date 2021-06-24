Tom Brady jokes that ‘he’ll retire tomorrow’ if he can co-star in ‘Hamilton’

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, file photo. om Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45. Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday, March 12, 2021, with the message: “In pursuit of 8 … LFG@ Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.” (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady previously stated he will continue to play in the National Football League until he cannot give the game his best effort. However, on Thursday, he shared a slight modification to that plan.

“If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow,” said Brady in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

He added a video to that post too.

If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow.



*May need a teleprompter at times. pic.twitter.com/AgNZMU7l3R — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

Brady and James Corden, who hosts “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS, enjoyed a day on the golf course with Corden breaking out into song, singing the opening number, Alexander Hamilton

They are totally into it even with a few flubbed lyrics. But Brady may want to stick to football.