Tom Brady, Joe Tryon shine on Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second day of mandatory minicamp seemed fairly similar to the first day.

Now, I should share I missed the majority of this practice running in and, approximately 52 minutes later, running out to get to another practice. The baseball team at the University of South Florida is traveling to Texas to battle the Longhorns in the Super Regionals.

The highlights of that 52-minute period, in my humble opinion, were Tom Brady and Joe Tryon.

Brady jogged across the field to join the other quarterbacks about 12 minutes into practice, punching a tackling dummy along the way. He did some arm circles and then grabbed the football. Although he moved with ease, Brady still wore that black brace on his surgically-repaired knee.

Tryon, who the Buccaneers drafted in the first round of this year’s draft, has also been recovering from a knee procedure. Although head coach Bruce Arians declared he is “full speed” on Tuesday, I had not seen him fully participating in the drills. He flipped that script on Wednesday sprinting and dodging tackling dummies alongside his teammate, Jeremiah Ledbetter.

The Buccaneers will take part in their final day of minicamp on Thursday beginning at 10 o’clock in the morning.